AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge of Delhi polls

Anticipating announcement of Delhi Assembly elections with Jharkhand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday went into a poll mode in full force appointing its senior leader Sanjay Singh as its election in-charge for the capital city.

Another senior leader Pankaj Gupta will be the Campaign Director for the Delhi Assembly polls. These decisions were taken at a meeting of party's Political Affairs Committee chaired by Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday.

"The decisions are a part of the AAP's election strategy, in anticipation of the party’s preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls, since the party is of the view that there is a likelihood of dates for Delhi elections being announced along with Jharkhand soon," the AAP said.

AAP, which would be seeking re-election "on the basis of the historic performance" that changed the face of the national capital", hope that it would be able to repeat the 2015 Assembly elections when it won 67 out of 70 seats.

However, it may not be an easy walkover for the party as it was relegated to the third position in the recent Lok Sabha elections where it managed to garner a vote share of 18.10%. Congress had managed to garner around 22% to relegate AAP to the third position while BJP polled over 50% votes.