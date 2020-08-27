AAP asks BJP to stop 'crying' over lack of funds to MCDs

The AAP on Thursday said the BJP should immediately hand over the civic bodies in Delhi to it, instead of "crying" over lack of funds.

Hitting back, the BJP said it is not the saffron party but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that needs to shed its mixture of biased and childish behaviour towards the municipal corporations.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said before coming to power in the municipal corporations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was aware of the fund allocations and despite that, "they cry about lack of funds".

"When the BJP came to power in the MCDs, it was aware of the budget of each MCD. It had all the information regarding the budget from which they are supposed to pay the salaries of the employees. But we always see that BJP leaders cry about lack of funds," he said.

Bhardwaj said if the BJP cannot run the municipal corporations, they must immediately resign and the AAP will run the MCDs better than the saffron party.

"On behalf of the AAP, I have a very simple demand that the BJP should immediately stop this drama of complaining and crying about lack of funds. We demand that if the BJP believes that it cannot run the MCDs, they should resign from the MCDs," he said.

"The AAP will ensure that the same municipal corporations are run with the same funds and budget, but we will pay everyone their salaries. We will run it better than them," Bhardwaj said.

"First start giving the Municipal Corporation funds as per the already accepted 4th Delhi Finance Commission recommendations. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bhardwaj need to tell Delhi why are they not releasing the municipal funds as per the 4th Delhi Finance Commission at least," he said in a statement.