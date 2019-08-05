AAP defends supporting govt on JK Bill

AAP on Monday defended its decision to support the government on Jammu and Kashmir Bill saying the situation in the troubled state is "180 degree opposite" to that of Delhi.

As it invited criticism for its support, an AAP statement said one cannot compare Kashmir situation with that of Delhi and Puducherry.

Questions were raised how could AAP support bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories when it was fighting for full statehood.

"2/3 of the original Kashmir is under occupation of Pakistan and China. There were around 150 incidents of infiltration that occurred last year in Kashmir. We cannot compare a peaceful state with a disturbed border state," it said.

It said AAP had supported and opposed central government based on issues. "Whenever there is a national interest or a policy of public interest, we have supported it. When we feel a policy of the government is anti-people we have opposed it," it said.

"When Modi launched his flagship scheme of Swachh Bharat, we were the first to support it. Delhi government even launched Whatsapp number and helpline to support the scheme. We supported and participated in Yoga Day. However, we were the first one to oppose demonetisation and termed it a biggest scam," it added.