AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; revamp on the cards

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday dissolved its Goa executive committee, a senior AAP leader said. The move is aimed at revamping the party’s state unit, AAP’s Goa president Amit Palekar said. Palekar said AAP’s national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak has issued the orders dissolving the executive committee, though he continues to hold his position.
The state leaders from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party recently visited Delhi. The party has said that it would contest both the seats in the coastal state in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.
Palekar said the party will soon undergo a complete revamp in the state. AAP had won two seats in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.
