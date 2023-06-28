AAP extends 'in-principle' support to UCC, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus

AAP supports UCC, wants Centre to build consensus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 16:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo//DH Creative

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its "in-principle support" to a Uniform Civil Code but said it should be brought in with a consensus after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

The government should hold extensive consultations on the proposal with all stakeholders, including political parties and non-political entities, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said.

Also Read | Does Congress stand with Uniform Civil Code or 'communal conspiracy' against it: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

"The AAP supports UCC in principle. Article 44 (of the Constitution) also supports it," Pathak told PTI.

"We believe that on such issues we should go ahead with consensus. We believe that this (UCC) should be implemented only after there is a consensus among all the stakeholders," Pathak said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

