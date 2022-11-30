AAP hopes to replicate Delhi, Punjab win

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that since his predictions for Punjab and Delhi proved correct, he has the same for Gujarat.

On a piece of paper, the Delhi chief minister penned his projections—key AAP leaders Gopal Italia, Isudhan Gadhvi and Alpesh Kathiriya will win their seats by big margins. He said the AAP would win 7-8 of urban Surat’s 12 seats, a BJP bastion.

Some of Kejriwal’s predictions are brave since the AAP managed to get a meagre 28,418 votes across the 30 seats it contested in 2017. But its impressive performance in the state’s local body polls, where it registered a vote share of 13.28 per cent, showed that it could vie for the Opposition space currently occupied by the Congress. In the long run, it could also emerge as an alternative to the BJP.

In Surat, AAP won 27 of the corporation’s 120 seats, replacing the Congress as the primary Opposition, in the 2021 civic polls. Surat is where the AAP is hedging its bets. Italia and Kathiriya are from the region.

The AAP’s promises for the middle class seem to have found takers. On Monday, Kejriwal’s rally attracted a sea of supporters. R K Sanepara, the party’s Surat media in charge, says that the population in Surat is tired of the BJP. “Education in Surat is the costliest in the state; while Surat produces electricity, we pay the highest for it,” he said.

A recent CSDS-Lokniti survey has projected a 22 per cent vote share for AAP in Gujarat, replacing Congress as the number two party in terms of polled votes. “The loss could be bigger for Congress. The BJP, on the other hand, has traditional voters who mostly stand by its side,” the CSDS’ Bhanu Parmar says.

But he adds that in Punjab, and initially in Delhi, AAP challenged the Congress, which isn’t quick on its feet, but the Gujarat BJP’s electoral machinery is more robust.

The AAP’s other focus region is Saurashtra, where it hopes to attract the swing voters who voted for the Congress in 2017. Dhawal Vasavada of PoliticalEDGE, a political consultancy, says the AAP hopes to attract three kinds of voters. “The swing voters, BJP voters angry with that party and the Congress voters tired of its failures,” he said.

The AAP believes it can replicate what Congress did in 2017, outclassing the BJP in the rural seats. Parmar says that is unlikely to be easy as the BJP has consolidated in rural areas after the shock of 2017 by winning a sizeable number of block and panchayat level elections.