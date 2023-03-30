AAP launches 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster campaign

Intensifying its protests against the BJP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Thursday launched its 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Modi, Save the Country) campaign by putting up posters and banners in several languages across the country.

AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai said the campaign was aimed at sending a message across the nation that promises made by the BJP to people were not fulfilled yet.

"This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises. Promises made to farmers have not been fulfilled yet. Instead of resolving the problems, the BJP is just trying to end democracy. So far, 22 states have put up these posters in different languages," he told reporters.

The posters are in Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Oriya, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Telugu. The campaign was announced on March 23, on the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, and Shaheed Sukhdev.

The AAP is now planning to put up similar posters at various universities to attract students' attention towards Modi's "failures".

Rai said the campaign is aimed at targeting the BJP Government and its policies that have failed to address the issues faced by the common man. "The Modi government wants to control the nation by suppressing the entire opposition," he said.

The poster campaign is a response to the government's failure to fulfil its promises to farmers, diluting labour laws, and oppressing students in universities. The youth of the country are unemployed, and women face the brunt of inflation, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stubbornly dismantling the democratic structure of the nation and eliminating the opposition. This is a direct assault on India's democratic structure and constitution," he added.