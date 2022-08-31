AAP MLAs seek probe into 'Operation Lotus'

AAP MLAs to meet CBI director, seek probe into 'Operation Lotus'

A delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at 3 pm, Atishi said

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 31 2022, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 13:35 ist
Atishi Marlena. Credit: DH File Photo

AAP MLAs in Delhi will meet the CBI director on Wednesday to demand a probe into the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of the BJP to topple opposition ruled state governments, party leader Atishi said.

A delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at 3 pm, Atishi said at a press conference.

The AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that the BJP targeted 40 MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.

Atishi alleged that whenever the BJP loses assembly elections in any state, its 'Operation Lotus' begins with the use of the CBI and ED to corner the opposition government there.

Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised withdrawing cases against them if they left their party and joined the BJP, she alleged further.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations. 

AAP
CBI
India News
Delhi
BJP
Arvind Kejriwal
ED

