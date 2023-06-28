AAP ready to fight all Delhi LS seats, keeps door open for Congress

AAP to fight all Delhi LS seats, door open for Congress

AAP has been insisting that Congress should immediately announce its stand on the controversial ordinance that took away powers of Delhi government on bureaucrats.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 19:02 ist
AAP (L) and Congress (R) flags. Credit: PTI File Photos

AAP on Wednesday said it is prepared to fight all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi but left the door ajar for an electoral understanding if the Congress is willing to take everyone along and not show arrogance.

After a meeting with AAP leaders from Delhi and Haryana, General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak told reporters that the entire country wants to dethrone the BJP from power and the Opposition parties form a government. 

Pathak made it clear that AAP is prepared to fight all the seven seats in Delhi but added that the future would tell how the political situation evolves, in an indication that the party is not in a mood to completely cut itself off from the Opposition bandwagon.

AAP has been insisting that Congress should immediately announce its stand on the controversial ordinance that took away powers of Delhi government on bureaucrats, which the latter has refused to do so. AAP has said that it would not be possible for it to be part of any grouping in which Congress is present till the latter makes its stand clear.

"It all depends on Congress' approach and attitude. If the Congress is open-hearted and willing to take everyone along, anything is possible. But if it is arrogant, things will be difficult," he said.

Asked whether the AAP would be accommodative to Congress if it changes its "attitude", he said, anything is possible. He said the party will take a call on attending the Shimla meeting of Opposition parties at a later date. 

"The country wants to remove the BJP government. It wants the Opposition to come together," he said when asked whether AAP would be part of the Opposition unity.

As part of its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, he said the party is going to conduct a campaign against "the black ordinance", which is "not anti-Kejriwal but anti-people". 

"The other issues are the BJP wanting to end opposition parties and the work done by the Modi government during its nine years in office. If someone can talk about four things done by the Modi government, I will congratulate them," he said.

He said the work done by the Modi government includes "ruining" central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

India News
Indian Politics
AAP
Aam Admi Party
Congress
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

