AAP running away from elections of mayor, deputy mayor despite having majority in MCD: BJP MP

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was running away from the elections of mayor and deputy mayor despite having majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as the House was adjourned amid a chaos on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the North East Delhi MP also alleged that the AAP leaders, including party councilors, misbehaved with BJP leaders.

"Why is the AAP disrupting election of mayor repeatedly. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should answer if his party was scared of elections," he said.

The first meeting of the newly elected House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was adjourned on January 6 also, amid ruckus by AAP and BJP leaders.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.