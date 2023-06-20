AAP slams PM's US visit amid ongoing Manipur violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-nation tour of the US and Egypt on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 19:59 ist
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to the US when Manipur is burning.

"Violence in Manipur is not stopping. PM is going to America," AAP tweeted with a sixteen-second video of the Manipur violence.

AAP has raised questions about the PM's foreign tour, indicating that he should not have gone abroad when Manipur has been hit by violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-nation tour of the US and Egypt on Tuesday, calling his invitation to the US by President Joe Biden "a reflection of the vigor and vitality of the partnership between our democracies."

"I am travelling to the United States of America on a state visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigor and vitality of the partnership between our democracies," he said in a statement while departing for the two-nation tour.

"I will commence my visit in New York, where I will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community. I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India's proposal in December 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga," he said while giving details of his state visit to the US.

