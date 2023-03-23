AAP, SP come out in support of Rahul Gandhi after jail sentence in defamation case

The AAP and the Samajwadi Party on Thursday came out in full support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a court found him guilty in a defamation case but Trinamool Congress chose ‘radio silence’ on the development, which has brought the Opposition together.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, who have made critical comments against the Congress and not enthused at joining hands electorally with the Grand Old Party, issued terse statements in favour of Rahul.

Kejriwal said AAP has differences with the Congress but it was not right to implicate Rahul in a defamation case like the way it has happened.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to target all non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this. It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision," Kejriwal tweeted.

Yadav tagged Rahul in a tweet and said, “defamation of the country, public defamation, defamation of harmony, defamation of the constitution, defamation of the economy. Don't know how many types of defamation cases should be filed against the BJP. The BJP, which secures its political future by implicating the opposition in minor cases, is scared of the power of the opposition.”

However, Trinamool did not issue any statement in support of Rahul. Yadav had recently met Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and had said that his party is keeping equidistant from both the BJP and the Congress, at a time the Opposition is working towards electoral unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar expressed “serious concerns” at the attempts to curtail fundamental rights, freedom of speech and democratic expression in the country. “The repeated attempts to suppress the voices of political parties, leaders and citizens of India is a matter of grave concern. Today’s judgement of Rahul Gandhi underscores the point,” he said.

“NCP MP PP Mohammed Faizal’s case is also a similar case in point. I deplore this new trend in our political landscape, which should concern everyone in today’s scenario.”

AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the BJP was foisting cases on Opposition leaders to eliminate any opposition to the ruling party.

"They are trying to finish off all Opposition. They want to jail all Opposition leaders. We may have differences with Rahul Gandhi and his party. But this type of action is injustice," Singh said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweeted, "respectfully disagree with court verdict against Rahul Gandhi. Opposition forms the core of democracy. Dissent should not be stifled. India has a strong tradition of critique. Attempting to reduce this to the viewpoint of one ideology, one party, one leader is unconstitutional and undemocratic."

Criminal Defamation has become a tool to suppress the voice of the opposition, which holds the Govt accountable. Laws should ideally change with changing times. As an MP, I'm doing my bit and taking a step in that direction.

JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also came out in support of Rahul, as he said he disagreed with the verdict on Rahul despite having full faith in the judicial system.

"Despite having full faith in the judicial system, I disagree with the decision to punish Rahul Gandhi-ji in the defamation case. Non-BJP governments and leaders are being made victims of conspiracies. This is a matter of concern for democracy and politics of the country... There is no value of democracy in front of 'dhantantra'," Soren tweeted.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, "BJP leaders are saying that Rahul Gandhi must learn a lesson from his conviction by Surat court and choose his words before speaking. The same applies to motor-mouths of the #BJP because our Judiciary is Supreme, and it will catch up with them too, sooner rather than later.”