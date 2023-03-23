Rahul defamation case: Kejriwal cries 'conspiracy'

AAP supports Rahul held guilty in defamation case; Kejriwal claims 'conspiracy' against non-BJP leaders

A court in Gujarat's Surat held Gandhi guilty of defamation for his 2019 'Modi surname' remarks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 15:05 ist
  Mar 23 2023, 15:05 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday came out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was sentenced to two years in jail in a defamation case, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to "eliminate" non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them.

A court in Gujarat's Surat held Gandhi guilty of defamation for his 2019 "Modi surname" remarks. It also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi gets 2-year jail in 'Modi surname' remark case

"It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. 

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said opposition forms the core of democracy and dissent should not be stifled.

"Respectfully disagree with court verdict against Rahul Gandhi. Opposition forms the core of democracy. Dissent should not be stifled. India has a strong tradition of critique. Attempt to reduce this to the viewpoint of one ideology, one party, one leader is unconstitutional and undemocratic," he tweeted.

