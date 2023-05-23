AAP to boycott Parliament inauguration

AAP to boycott inauguration of new Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the building on Sunday

PTI
PTI,
  • May 23 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 22:41 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the building on Sunday.

Also Read | TMC becomes first Opposition party to boycott Parliament inauguration on May 28
 

The AAP said it is "upset" the parliament building is not being inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. "Several other opposition parties will also not attend the event. We will boycott the ceremony," the party said.

The new Parliament building can seat upto 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
TMC
India News
Parliament
Opposition

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

 