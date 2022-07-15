AAP to declare its stand on Presidential polls on Saturday

AAP will end the suspense on whether it will support joint Opposition candidate for Presidential polls Yashwant Sinha on Saturday after a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee here.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party did not join the two Opposition party deliberations last month to choose the joint candidate, though the party had indicated to senior Opposition leader Sharad Pawar that they would support Sinha after his candidature was announced.

However, sources said, Kejriwal had earlier suggested that former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who left Congress and became an independent Rajya Sabha MP with the support of Samajwadi Party recently, be made the Presidential candidate but other Opposition parties were not in agreement.

Also read | If elected president, will ensure CAA is not implemented: Yashwant Sinha

The AAP chief had taken up his suggestion with Pawar in the run-up to the second Opposition meeting on June 21. He is also learnt to have communicated this to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Interestingly, Sinha had also not met AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab or its Rajya Sabha MPs during his campaign trail in Chandigarh.

AAP has votes with a value of 21,308 in the 10.86 lakh-strong electoral college – 10 MPs with a vote value of 7,000, Punjab MLAs (92) with a vote value of 10,672, Delhi MLAs (62) with a vote value of 3,596 and two MLAs in Goa with a vote value of 40.

If AAP decided to reject Sinha and support NDA’s Droupadi Murmu, his votes could fall below four lakh. If one adds AAP votes, Sinha is likely to get 4.20 lakh votes if all votes are polled and Murmu can get 6.60 lakh.

On why he was keeping away from Opposition meetings or not sending representatives, sources said Kejriwal had told the Opposition leaders they did not want to be part of any larger grouping, especially where the Congress is present.

Also read: Droupadi Murmu skips meeting Uddhav Thackeray

A section of Opposition leaders are not yet sure that AAP will support Sinha and are waiting anxiously for the final announcement. However, another section claimed that Kejriwal has already pledged his support and had conveyed to them that he will announce it only a couple of days before the polling on July 18.

Sources said there is a feeling in the Opposition ranks that AAP is trying to position itself and not share space with other regional party leaders like Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrasekhar Rao. AAP’s thumping victory in Punjab elections has given them extra confidence but others point to its loss in a Lok Sabha bypoll last month, saying it should "wake up to reality".

A senior Opposition leader said AAP should realise that it has no MP in Lok Sabha now and only 10 in Rajya Sabha and should not punch above its weight. “They do not have an ideology. It is like a delivery-oriented, ideology-less party. It is delivering retail goods and they think they can convince others. They should realise it has an expiry date,” the leader said.