AAP to replicate 'Delhi Model' to make foray in Uttar Pradesh

Buoyed by its resounding victory in the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has decided to showcase what it termed 'Delhi Model' in Uttar Pradesh to make foray into the politically crucial state.

The party has also decided to put its candidate in the forthcoming panchayat elections to test its strength besides launching a membership campaign in the state.

''Our focus in UP will be farmers and youths. We have proved that Delhi model is better than the Gujarat Model,'' AAP leader and party MP Sanjay Singh told reporters here on Sunday.

He said that the youths of UP were fed up with the BJP government and were looking for an alternative. ''AAP will provide them an alternative,'' he added.

''The law and order situation in the state has turned for the worse....this government has failed to ensure safety of the people,'' Singh remarked.

Singh said that his party aimed at making at enrolling 25 lakh members in the state in the next few days.

Singh, who hailed from UP, was accorded a rousing reception by the party workers upon his arrival here. He also addressed a large gathering of AAP workers and supporters later.

According to the sources AAP would deploy 15 of its Delhi MLAs in the state to apprise the electorate about the ''features of Delhi Model,''.

''These MLAs and our workers will visit the villages across the state and interact with the people from all walks of life,'' said a senior AAP leader here.

The leader said that the party was gearing up to contest the next assembly polls in UP due in 2022. ''We have enough time to organise,'' the leader said.

AAP bagged 63 seats in Delhi assembly polls while BJP managed to win only seven seats.