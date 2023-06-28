AAP wants Centre to build consensus on UCC, Chidambaram casts doubt on implementation

AAP on Wednesday extended its "in-principle support" to a Uniform Civil Code but with a caveat that it should be implemented only after consultations and building a consensus.

General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak said that there should be large-scale consultations with religious groups and political parties before its implementation.

"Ideologically, AAP supports UCC in principle. Article 44 of the Constitution also supports it. This issue is linked to religions and there should be extensive consultations," he said.

He said there are some issues which are basic and one cannot reverse and on such issues, there is a need for wider consultations. There should be consensus building, he added.

His comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

Separately, senior Congress MP P Chidambaram said the Prime Minister is making it appear that UCC is a simple exercise. He should read the report of the last Law Commission that pointed out it was not feasible at this time, he said.

"The nation is divided today owing to the words and deeds of the BJP. A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions," he said adding, "it cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government."

"The PM's strong pitch for UCC is intended to divert attention from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination and denying states' rights. The people must be vigilant," he tweeted.

Noting that the Prime Minister has equated a nation to a family while pitching for UCC, he said, "while in an abstract sense his comparison may appear true, the reality is very different. A family is knit together by blood relationships. A nation is brought together by a Constitution which is a political-legal document. Even in a family there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India," he said in the tweet.