AAP's funds rise from Rs 6 cr to Rs 10 cr

The AAP's total funds rose from Rs 6.06 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 10.11 crore in 2018-19 with donations to the party nearly doubling in the same period, according to its annual audited accounts submitted to the Election Commission.

Under the 'donation and contribution' section, the report showed that the party's income went up from Rs 10.61 crore to Rs 19.31 crore.

The AAP's election expenditure also rose from Rs 33.21 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs 4.30 crore in 2018-19, the report said.

Under the 'cash and cash' equivalent that includes details of savings bank accounts, fixed deposit accounts, cash in hand and cheques in hand, the amount increased from Rs 3.85 crore to Rs 7.94 crore.

