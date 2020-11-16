AAP's Raghav Chadha dogs Goa minister for debate over power tariff

The spirit of the US presidential debates appears to have caught on in India, with Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha virtually dogging Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral for a public debate for several days over whether Goa or Delhi have a better power tariff.

Chadha's persistent chase of Cabral comes days after the Goa Power Minister challenged critics to a public debate over Goa's power tariff, which he said was one of the cheapest in the country and argued that Delhi, which provides free power up to a consumption of first 200 units, ended up fleecing its domestic consumers through a gimmicky tariff structure.

"Mr Cabral, I am reaching Goa tomorrow by 2 pm on your invitation, to have a public debate with you, on Delhi electricity model vs Goa electricity model. I haven’t yet heard from you about the place and time of the debate where I should come," Chadha tweeted on Monday.

Chadha has been shadowing Cabral over the last few days in the social media, requesting the latter for a debate, even tagging Chief Minister in his posts.

"Pramod Sawant ji (@DrPramodPSawant), kindly intimate whether your party high command has given permission for the public debate between Goa Power minister and myself. I am reaching Goa tomorrow afternoon," said Chadha, who is the vice-chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board and a Delhi lawmaker.

In response to Chadha's overtures, Cabral on Monday broke his silence and said that he would engage in a public debate only with the Delhi government's Power Minister and if Chadha wanted to meet him, an office appointment could be facilitated.

"I have learnt through the press that he (Chadha) is challenging for a debate. I have no issue in debating with like-minded people and who understands power problems," Cabral told reporters here.

"A person who is an MLA and who is the vice-chairperson of a Jal corporation who is not connected with power at all, I don't seek to debate with him. I can only say that the power minister of Delhi, if he is here, can come and debate with me," the Goa Power Minister also said.

AAP had failed to win a single seat in the 2017 state assembly polls, but the party is witnessing a spell of a resurgence in Goa, thanks to close chaperoning of Goa AAP's affairs by top party leaders and strategists, including Delhi MLA Atishi and key members of the party's social media wing.