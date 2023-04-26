AAP's Shelly Oberoi wins MCD mayoral poll unopposed

AAP's Shelly Oberoi wins MCD mayoral poll unopposed

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2023, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 11:55 ist
Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi has been elected as mayor of Delhi on Wednesday, say sources.

The AAP leader was elected for the top post unopposed after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination, fearing defeat.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.

More to follow...

India News
Delhi
AAP
Shelly Oberoi
MCD
Delhi Mayor

