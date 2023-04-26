AAP's Shelly Oberoi wins MCD mayoral poll unopposed

Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi has been elected as mayor of Delhi on Wednesday, say sources.
The AAP leader was elected for the top post unopposed after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination, fearing defeat.
The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies
Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley
'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut
'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata
OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT