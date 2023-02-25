AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House: BJP

AAP's Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House: BJP

The MCD House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was invalid

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2023, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 12:15 ist
Councillors raise slogans during the election of members of the Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House."

Also Read | Shelly Oberoi alleges 'life-threatening' attack on her by BJP councillors amid MCD House clashes

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was "invalid".

The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

