Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis want to take back Kashmir to 1990’s: BJP

Stating that the Center was taking ‘every possible’ measure to bring peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday asserted Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis would never be allowed to take the Valley back to 1990’s.

“Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Gandhis (Congress) want to take back Kashmir to 1990’s. But I want to make it clear that BJP would not allow these three dynastic political parties to bring violence back in Kashmir,” Chugh said while addressing a presser, here.

He said New Delhi has brought a militancy-free atmosphere in J&K. “However, these families, who ruined the life of common people during their regimes, are trying to fuel uncertainties for their political gains,” the BJP leader alleged.

He claimed that the NC, PDP and Congress had made J&K “an industry to loot” and put impediments in the process of development and peace. “For last seven decades they plundered the resources of J&K. Besides, they put AK-47, stones and grenades in the hands of youngsters instead of pens, books and laptops,” the BJP leader alleged.

Chug claimed that the BJP made J&K tourist capital from ‘terrorism capital’. “Millions of tourists came to Kashmir this year. The vikas (development) is underway in all spheres in J&K,” he added.

On holding the much awaited Assembly elections, the BJP leader said that the Election Commission has already started preparations and “we hope polls will be conducted soon.”

Asked about recent threats by militants to Kashmiri Pandits, the BJP leader said, “We are committed to protect the lives of every citizen. Those who killed Pandits in the past were taken to task sternly and also will not be spared in future as well.”

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chug said the deceased leader was a torch bearer of peace who brought J&K to fore in terms of peace and development. “At this occasion BJP will organize camps at 55 places to digitize the data of our cadres. We are committed to take late Vajpayee’s mission forward with full zeal and zest”, he said.