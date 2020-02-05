Absent MPs find their name in Rajya Sabha bulletin for disrupting Parliament House

In an embarrassing mistake, Rajya Sabha staff has included the name of Trinamool Congress MPs Dola Sen and K D Singh in an official bulletin for disrupting the House despite her not being present, prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday to order an enquiry.

The issue was raised by Trinamool MP Nadimul Haque during Zero Hour, saying she has been named for "gross disorderly conduct" though she was absent on Tuesday.

The names of Sen and Singh were part of the list of 20 MPs in Tuesday's Bulletin-1 of the Upper House, which is a 'brief record of the proceedings of the meeting of the Rajya Sabha held on the 4 February, 2020". Eighteen other MPs from Congress and Trinamool Congress were named in the list as they trooped into the Well of the House during the Zero Hour on Tuesday demanding suspension of business to discuss Citizenship Amendment Act.

Quoting Rule No 6 which deals with Roll of Members of the Council and mandates that every MP should sign before taking his or her seat in the presence of Secretary General, Haque said "a Member who was not present in the House yesterday – she is not here – has been named for gross disorderly conduct." To this, Naidu said, "this will be taken care of. If it is so, it has to be rectified."

Haque did not take the name of Singh, who is keeping a distance from his party for the past couple of years.

Rajya Sabha sources said Naidu has taken strong note of the issue and has ordered an enquiry. "Naidu has asked the Secretariat to find out who made the mistake and he has instructed to take action," a senior official said.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said Sen was in Kolkata on Tuesday and she is still in Kolkata on Wednesday too.