ABVP accuses Left-leaning students of JNU violence

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday accused the Left-leaning student organisations and Congress' student-wing NSUI of being hand-in-glove in the January 5 violence at the JNU campus, saying it was the fallout of their pre-planned conspiracy.

At a press conference here, the RSS-affiliated ABVP also released eight videos in support of its claims and demanded a detailed investigation into the matter.

On its part, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has been accusing the ABVP of being the force behind the attack that had left more than 35 injured on January 5.