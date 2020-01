India's ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nehwal's sister Chandranshu also joined the party along with her.

Delhi: Badminton Player Saina Nehwal joins BJP in the presence of Party's National General Secretary Arun Singh pic.twitter.com/uXPSJmDVcn — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

More to follow...