Act against Siddaramaiah if you have guts: Pralhad Joshi to Rahul Gandhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take action against Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah for targeting the Hindu religion saying ‘Sanatana Dharma members murdered Gauri Lankesh’.

“Rahul Gandhi plays drama by wearing tilak and performing puja at temples. Let him take action against Siddaramaiah if he has the guts. Opposition leader’s remarks show how anti-Hindu Congress is,” Joshi said.

Observing that Sanatana Dharma and Hindu religion are the same, Joshi told media persons here on Saturday that there’s no difference between Hindu and Hindutva and that it is a way of life and not a symbol of any caste.

When lakhs of people from all over the world are coming to India to study and accept Sanatana Dharma, Siddaramaiah’s statement shows his anti-Hindu mentality, Joshi said.

“Sonia Gandhi and Congress were not worried about the death of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in Batla House encounter, but they were worried about the death of terrorists there. The Congress which gave biryani to Kasab, and sought co-operation from Pakistan to bring down Narendra Modi from power, is now speaking against Hindus and Hindu religion,” Joshi charged.