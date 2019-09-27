'Action against Pawar reeks of political opportunism'

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the BJP government for "targeting" NCP President Sharad Pawar by linking him to a banking scam in Maharashtra.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government," Rahul said on Twitter.

"The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism," Rahul said.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had booked Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others in a criminal case of money laundering linked to the alleged Rs 25000-crore scam in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB).

Pawar had dared the ED by volunteering to appear before it for questioning on Friday afternoon.

