Action taken against pvt channels in 124 cases: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2019, 20:31pm ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2019, 20:53pm ist
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (PTI Photo)

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken action against private satellite channels in 124 cases since 2014, which include taking them off-air nine times, for showing obscene content and committing other violations.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar informed Lok Sabha on Friday that the ministry had issued 46 advisories, 39 warnings and ordered channels to run "apology scroll" in 30 cases besides taking them off-air in nine matters.

He provided the written information to the House during the Question House.

The government, he assured members, takes appropriate action against private satellite channels if any violation of programming and advertising code is established.

