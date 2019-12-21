Activists slam UP police for arresting social workers

Several activists, associated with different voluntary organisations, on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for 'arresting' social workers, who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in a peaceful manner.

The activists, in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state police chief O P Singh, urged them to intervene in the matter and ensure the release of all arrested social workers.

"Peaceful protest is our fundamental right... We neither indulge in nor encourage violence of any kind," said Madhvi Kukreja, a Lucknow-based social activist.

She also said that the police were 'humiliating' social workers too and making them sit in the police stations for hours together.

She said that the in-charge of the Hazratganj police station 'misbehaved' with them when some activists approached him to know about their arrested companions.

The police had on Friday evening arrested 72-year old former IPS officer SR Darapuri on charges of instigating violence. Earlier, the police had put Darapuri and Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey under house arrest.

The police had also detained the reporter of a national English daily and allegedly threatened to tear his beard.

The reporter Omar Rashid claimed that he and a friend of his were detained for several hours and also humiliated before being released.