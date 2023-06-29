Ad has not altered dynamics, relationship with CM Shinde based on mutual respect, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday refuted rumours of animosity brewing between him and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over a controversial advertisement citing a survey that declared the latter as the most popular CM among voters. The ad that sparked a major row did not have the pictures of either Fadnavis or Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

According to a report on The Indian Express, Fadnavis said that there has been no change in the dynamics between the duo and that he looks up to Shinde as his boss and the leader of the current government.

“I think that our relationship is based on mutual respect. I never allow to break his protocol. I was the CM for five years and am a deputy CM now. He was a minister with me. Now, he is my boss. It never reflects in our business. As chief minister, he is my leader and I have to work under him. It is firmly set in my mind. And fortunately, he never shows off that he is my leader or my boss,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by the publication.

Upon being asked about who would be the next chief ministerial face of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance during the 2024 Assembly elections, he said that it is up to the BJP Parliamentary board. He added that the sitting chief minister is always the leader and that when a government faces an election, the head of the government is always the head.

Commenting on the ongoing dispute between a section of local BJP leaders and Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, Fadnavis said that the seat is with Shiv Sena and the party will contest it.

The Maharashtra deputy CM also went on to comment on the regressing state of politics in the state saying that it has stooped to a new low.