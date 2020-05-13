Adhir Chowdhury appreciates PM Narendra Modi’s attempt of bringing back stranded persons

Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s efforts of bringing people including migrant workers who are stranded in other states. The development comes at a time when Congress is regularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of migrant workers.

“ I do like to appreciate your sincere attempt of sending back stranded persons which include migrant workers, (parents and family), students, pilgrims, tourists to their native places by announcing 300 special trains,” stated Chowdhury.

He urged the Prime Minister to reduce steep fares which are beyond the reach of migrant workers and stranded persons currently facing a severe financial crisis.

“Please consider the reduced rates of tickets if not free travel,” wrote Chowdhury.

He said that ordinary coaches should be added with air-conditioned coaches of special trans as most are unable to afford the expensive tickets.

“ The unscrupulous elements are active to fleece the distressed passengers by charging exorbitant prices for the rail tickets much to the injustice to them,” stated Chowdhury.