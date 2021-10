Adityanath accuses Congress-led states of 'blackmailing' during Covid crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged that various opposition-ruled states resorted to "blackmailing" during the Covid crisis, claiming a shortage of medical oxygen.

Speaking during a function at the IIT-Kanpur, he claimed that the demand for the life-saving gas "reduced to half" as soon as the Centre ordered an oxygen audit.

"You must have seen that various states were shouting for oxygen. As soon as the Centre declared an audit of oxygen, their demand fell to half. They had resorted to political blackmailing during the crisis," Adityanath alleged.

Adityanath's remarks came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia likened the coal situation in the country to the shortage of oxygen during the coronavirus crisis.

He alleged that the Centre is not ready to accept that there is a coal crisis.

The UP CM during the programme also listed a number of achievements of his government.

Adityanath said the 13 Covid-19 patients detected on Monday were those who have been to Maharashtra, Kerala or West Bengal.

