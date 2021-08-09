'Yogi govt cannot hide plight of farmers with ads'

Adityanath govt cannot hide 'plight' of farmers by giving full page ads: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress and several other Opposition parties are demanding a repeal of the farm laws

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 09 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 15:40 ist
Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said it cannot hide the "plight" of farmers by giving full page advertisements and asked what it had done about the "black agri laws".

The Congress general secretary's attack came over a media report on a farmer allegedly committing suicide in Pichaura village under Kanpur Dehat after his crops were ruined due to floods in the village.

Read | Govt may withdraw farm laws due to UP polls: BJP leader

"Farmers are the soul of this country. The UP government cannot hide the plight of the farmers by giving full page advertisements. Tell me what did you do -- With regard to stray cattle? Compensation for crop loss? Payment of sugarcane dues? About black agri laws? Regarding inflation and the price of electricity?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year in protest against the three laws. Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers are now staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi after getting special permission.

The Congress and several other Opposition parties are demanding a repeal of the farm laws.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics
Priyanka Gandhi
Yogi Adityanath
farmers

Related videos

What's Brewing

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day

Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

 