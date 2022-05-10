Adityanath plans a ‘model’ Ayodhya: Four-lane roads, international airport

The newly inducted Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its second consecutive term is planning an overhaul of Ayodhya, aiming to make it a key pilgrimage destination before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The controversial Ram temple is set to be finished next year. Before that, the government plans to complete road-widening near the temple site, install CCTVs across the town and fast-track the development of the international airport, among other things to make Ayodhya a model town.

Sources told The Indian Express that 235 projects were proposed for Ayodhya alone and of these, 71 are priority projects overseen by CM Adityanath himself.

Near the Ram temple site, parking lots are being developed and ghats are to be beautified. Historical buildings will be restored.

On May 6, on his second visit to Ayodhya since coming back to power, Adityanath reviewed the projects.

While reviewing the development works worth around Rs 19,000 crores in Ayodhya, he directed the officials, who showed him a presentation ‘Ayodhya Vision 2047’, to complete them within time with quality. The CM also instructed them to review the Ayodhya vision and development works every week at the district and divisional level, and every 15 days at the government level.

The CM termed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the proposed three paths for devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya as completely "impractical" and asked the Public Works Department and other officers to prepare the correct DPR.

Adityanath had also come to Ayodhya on April 1 to review the preparations for the fair on Ram Navami.

The CM reviewed work on the rejuvenation of eight 'kunds'(ponds) and their conservation, operation, and maintenance under Ayodhya Vision 2047.

He also took stock of works on surface improvement at selected historical places in Ayodhya, restoration and conservation work through murals and artwork, and work on the Ramayana circuit theme.

He reviewed various other projects including the International Ram Katha Museum and Art Gallery, and four ‘Samagra Vidyalayas’ coming up in the district.

Adityanath briefly met the seers and public representatives of Ayodhya, who had come to the circuit house, and called upon everyone to co-operate in the development of Ayodhya.

(With PTI inputs)