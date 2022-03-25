Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM

Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Adityanath was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in UP on Thursday, after which he staked claim to form the government

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 25 2022, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 17:17 ist

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to Adityanath in a ceremony also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Also Read | 'Bulldozer Baba’ Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger 

Adityanath was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in UP on Thursday, after which he staked claim to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the venue having the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Yogi Adityanath
India News
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

Cow power: Chhattisgarh seeks greener energy from dung

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

DH Toon | Birbhum killings: 'How much to spend on PR?'

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

Reap what you bag: Karnataka farmers shield mangoes

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

In Pics | Top 5 MS Dhoni moments for CSK

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

3D ads on Facebook, Instagram in step toward metaverse

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

 