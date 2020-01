Adnan Sami, Nasreen were also given citizenship in 2016, all allegations against us are wrong: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

"In the last 6 years, 2838 Pakistani refugees, 914 Afghanistani, 172 Bangladeshi refugees were given Indian citizenship, which include Muslims too. From 1964-'08 over 4,00,000 Sri Lankan Tamils were given citizenship. 566 Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan were given citizenship till 2014," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday.

"Afghanistani Muslims and 1595 Pakistani migrants were given citizenship from 2016 to 2018. It was during this period in 2016, that Adnan Sami was given citizenship, it's an example. Taslima Nasreen is another example. This proves all allegations against us are wrong," she said.

