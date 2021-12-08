AFSPA has done nothing good but brought animosity, repeal it: Nagaland MP

Nagaland MP KG Kenye on Wednesday raised the demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA in Rajya Sabha arguing that the controversial legislation has done "nothing" good but something that has brought "animosity" to all regions in the country.

Making his demand during the Zero Hour days after 14 civilians were killed by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district, the Naga People's Front MP said the apprehensions about "misuse and abuse of special powers" raised by MPs 63 years ago when the Bill was passed has come true.

Kenye had on Tuesday tried to raise the issue but he could not. He had then walked into the Well of the House demanding that he be heard and the Opposition halted their sloganeering to allow him but as the discussion on two Bills were on, it was not allowed.

Speaking in the House as Opposition once again halted their sloganeering on Wednesday, he said, "the AFSPA has been nothing for this country, except animosity on all the people of this region, the North-Eastern region, and the mainland. So, all the efforts, which have been put in by wise men, by leaders, by right-thinking citizens of this country from all walks of life, have just been destroyed in a matter of a few hours."

He reminded the House that there was a marathon debate in Parliament when the Bill was brought in 63 years ago and the MPs from different parts of the country expressed their "serious apprehensions about the misuse and abuse of this special power". The MPs argued that if it was to be used by the armed forces against "innocent civilians with impunity", still they will go scot free without any prosecution from any court of law, without the previous sanction of the Centre.

"So, it was this grave danger in visioning the grave consequences that would bear on this country, they had vehemently and stiffly opposed the enactment of the AFSPA," he said.

"In the light of what has transpired in the last 63 years up to December 4 this year, it turned out that they were prophetic and they have been proven to be correct. The AFSPA has done nothing good for this country, except animosity on all the people of this region, the north-eastern region, and the mainland. So, all the efforts, which have been put in by wise men, by leaders, by right-thinking citizens of this country from all walks of life, have just been destroyed in a matter of a few hours," he said.

As long as AFSPA continues to remain in the Constitution of the country, he said, "these will be used with impunity again" while appealing for the withdrawal of AFSPA.

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "thanks entirely to the Opposition parties, the lone Nagaland MP KG Kenye was able to speak for three minutes during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha. Sadly his mike was turned off thereafter, and he could not complete it. But he made his point forcefully."

