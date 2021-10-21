After 40% reservation in tickets for women, Priyanka promises smartphones, scooters to girls in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday promised smartphones and electric scooters to girls in Uttar Pradesh if her party formed the next government in the state.

Priyanka, who was also the state party in-charge, made the announcement through a post on Twitter.

The announcement comes just days after she said the party would give 40 per cent reservation in allocation of tickets for women in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.

"I met some girl students on Wednesday...they told me that they needed smartphones for study and security purposes...I happy to announce that the UP Congress, with the consent of the manifesto committee, has decided that all girls, who have cleared Intermediate, will be given smartphones...those who have cleared graduation, will be given electronic scooty," the Congress leader said in the post.

Priyanka had a few days back declared that her party would give 40 per cent nomination to the women in the next year's assembly polls in UP. She had then appealed to women to 'defeat' the "caste-ridden politics" being practised in the state by her rivals.

UP Congress sources said that Priyanka would chair a meeting of the state unit of the party to discuss the preparation of the election manifesto and strategy in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"Women issues are on top of Priyanka's agenda.....she has made it clear that Congress will harp on the issues concerning welfare and safety of the women in the state," said a senior UP Congress leader here while speaking to DH.

Priyanka had rushed to Agra late on Wednesday night to meet the family of the youth, who had allegedly died in police custody on Tuesday night.

