After 5 days, Congress MLAs return to Mumbai

A day after the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra, the Congress MLAs, who have been camping at a five-star resort in Jaipur for the last five days, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

The MLAs left the resort on a bus to the airport, from where they will travel to Mumbai in a chartered flight. During their stay at a five-star resort on Jaipur - Delhi highway, the MLAs were visited by many party leaders to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.

After meeting the high command, the senior leaders had claimed a willingness to join hands with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Amid political uncertainty in their state, Maharashtra Congress MLAs were put up at a luxury resort, located close to the Delhi-Jaipur national highway.

While the Congress remained busy holding discussions with the NCP and the Shiv Sena with regard to the government formation in Maharashtra, the state was put under President's rule on Tuesday.

The MLAs had been brought to Jaipur to prevent any attempt to poach them, amid hectic deliberations over the possibilities of government formation in Maharashtra. The senior leaders had openly evinced their willingness to join a coalition government in the state.

Congress leaders including KC Padavi, Rajasthan state in-charge and senior party leader Avinash Pandey, had arrived in Jaipur after meeting the party high command in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Just before the MLAs left for the airport, Pandey told media, "Our newly elected MLAs of Maharashtra were staying in Jaipur from last few days. We ensured that their stay was very comfortable".