After bypolls setback, BJP to hold poll strategy meet

After bypolls setback, BJP executive panel to meet to brainstorm poll strategy

This will be the first meeting of the NEC, key decision making body of the party, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 12:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) and BJP National President JP Nadda (L). Credit: PTI Photo

To discuss the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states and other current issues, the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) will be held on Sunday, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a valedictory speech.

This will be the first meeting of the NEC, key decision making body of the party, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read — With bypoll results, alarm bells ring for BJP in hill states

Informing NEC members about the meeting in a letter, the party's National General Secretary Arun Singh wrote: "The NEC meeting of the BJP has been fixed for November 7 in Delhi. The NEC meeting will start at 10 am and will conclude at 3 pm in the afternoon. The venue for the meeting is NDMC Convention Centre. The meeting will commence with the inaugural address of National President J P Nadda and Prime Minister Modi will deliver a valedictory speech."

Regarding the agenda of the NEC meet, Singh added: "Presidential address, a condolence resolution, discussion on the forthcoming assembly elections and other current issues and resolution and discussion on the same."

Also Read — Chidambaram says 'honours are even today' after bypoll results, wonders which way will wind blow in 2022

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

The NEC can also take up any other issue with the permission of the party chief.

In view of the Covid protocols, only national office bearers, Union Ministers who are members of the NEC and Delhi BJP NEC members will attend the meeting.

All state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and NEC members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
BJP
Arun Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

What the world would be like if it was 3°C warmer

What the world would be like if it was 3°C warmer

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Sports must unite, not divide

Sports must unite, not divide

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

 