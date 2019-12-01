After decades no 'Shaurya Diwas' this Babri anniversary

For the first time after 27 years, the saffron outfits will not be celebrating the demolition of the Babri Masjid as 'shaurya diwas' (bravery day) in Ayodhya on Babri demolition anniversary on December 6.

The saffron outfits, especially the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had been celebrating the anniversary as the 'bravery day' by ''hailing'' the act of demolition of the disputed structure by the 'karsevaks' on December 6, 1992.

The Muslim outfits observed 'black day' on the anniversary.

This time, however, the saffron outfits have decided not to celebrate' 'shaurya diwas' in view of the supreme court verdict by which the disputed site has been given to 'Ramlala'.

''There is no point celebrating shaurya diwas...we have achieved our objective....there will soon be a grand Ram Temple on the birthplace of Lord Rama,'' said a senior VHP office-bearer in Ayodhya on Sunday.

He said that the VHP was currently focussing on the ways to ''expedite'' the construction of Ram Temple. ''We want the formation of the Ram Temple Trust at the earliest....the stone carving work will also be expedited,'' he added.

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chairman and Hindu seer Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has also appealed to the Hindu community and the saffron leaders not to organise any public program on the forthcoming Babri demolition anniversary on December six.

It was not clear if the Muslim outfits would observe 'black day' on the day. One of the main Muslim plaintiffs in the case Iqbal Ansari has welcomed the supreme court verdict and made it clear that he would not file a review petition.

A few other Muslim plaintiffs, however, have decided to go for the review of the verdict and therefore some sections of the community may observe 'black day' by hoisting black flags atop their homes in Ayodhya.

The district administration said that section 144 was still in force in the town and no one would be allowed to take out processions or hold any public program on that day.