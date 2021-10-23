After delimitation, J&K statehood will be restored, says Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored after the delimitation process and elections are completed.

Addressing the review meeting, he said, "Why should we stop delimitation? Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood...I want to be friends with the Kashmiri youth."

Asserting that August 5, 2019 decision reduced terrorism, nepotism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah asked the security agencies to give a final push to end militancy in the region.

Shah, who arrived in Srinagar on a three-day visit to J&K, assured the people that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace in J&K. “No one can obstruct development here and it's our commitment,” he said while interacting with members of J&K Youth Club.

Justifying the abrogation of Article 370, the Home Minister asked, “The transparency and corruption-free governance Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed since 2019 is the pillar of the region's development. Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370?”

“5th August, 2019 will be written in golden letters. Kashmir has seen a new beginning from fear, terrorism, corruption and family-based politics to peace, development, and prosperity. The youth of Jammu-Kashmir has strengthened this change,” he said.

“Before August 5, 2019, what did the 70 years of Independence give J&K -- 87 assembly, 6 Lok Sabha seats and three families. I do not need to name those families,” Shah said.

The Home Minister said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about J&K is to convert the Union Territory into a ‘giver’ and not a ‘taker’ region of the country.

Earlier, during a high-level security meeting chaired by the Home Minister at the Raj Bhawan, Shah sought answers as to why radicalisation and home-grown militancy were on the rise in Kashmir and asked them to give a final push to end terrorism in the region.

“Shah sought answers from the heads of various security agencies as to why despite a massive build-up of forces and extensive outreach efforts by the Center, the twin threats of radicalisation and home-grown terrorism were on the rise,” sources told DH.

Besides, they said, spate of recent targeted killing of civilians, and an increase in cross-border infiltration were other issues discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by the Home Minister, who is on his first visit to the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The meeting was attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.

Sources said at the meeting, Shah said security agencies must coordinate more and iron out glitches to flush out terrorists from the region as soon as possible. “The Home Minister also sought answers on prolonged encounters with the militants, especially the one going on in Poonch-Rajouri belt of Jammu region for the last almost two weeks, in which nine army personnel have lost their lives,” they added.

Earlier, Shah on his arrival at Srinagar airport was received by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials of the administration. After his arrival, the Home Minister met the family of J&K police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad, who was shot dead by militants on June 22 near his home in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city.

The Home Minister offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds, an official said.

Shah is accompanied by the Union Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, chief of Border Security Force Pankaj Singh, chief of CRPF and the chief of the NSG, besides other senior officers of the MHA, they said.

Chief of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, chief of Border Security Force Pankaj Singh, Chief of CRPF and the chief of the NSG along with Jammu and Kashmir's top cop will share their feedback with Amit Shah on security-related issues.

He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stones of two new government medical colleges (GMCs) for Udhampur and Handwara and address a mega public rally in Jammu city during his stay in the UT.

Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu on Sunday before returning to the Valley the same evening. On Monday, the Home Minister is likely to meet sarpanches (village heads) to address their concerns before flying back to Delhi.

