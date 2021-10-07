After Lakhimpur violence, Congress to gain more advantage in Punjab than in UP?

Congress may have outmanoeuvred other opposition parties in seizing upon the opportunity to showcase itself as the messiah of the farmers following the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district hoping for a boost to its electoral fortunes in Uttar Pradesh. Political analysts say that the grand old party might gain more advantage in Punjab, where it was saddled with factionalism and faced a rebellion from one of its old guards, than in UP.

Lakhimpur Kheri district was part of what was known as the 'Terai' region of UP, which also included Shaajahanpur, Pilibhit, Sitapur and Baharaich districts in the state. The area was also known as 'mini Punjab' owing to the presence of a large number of Sikh farmers in the region.

The Sikhs, who were mostly from Malwa, Doaba and Majha regions of Punjab, had migrated to the 'Terai' about five-six decades back after the state government invited them to settle there and turn the barren lands into agricultural farms. One can see these agricultural farms while travelling from Sitapur to Pilibhit and Bareilly. One can also see a large number of gurudwaras on the roads.

It was no wonder that the videos, which have surfaced on social networking sites showing vehicles running over the farmers, clearly reveal that the crowd mostly consisted of Sikhs.

Incidentally, the Sikh farmers from the 'Terai' region were also at the forefront of the agitation against the three farm laws. Farmers from the other eastern districts in the state were not that vociferous in their protest.

"The violence (Lakhimpur) will not have any significant impact on the forthcoming assembly polls in UP and Uttarakhand....it may reverberate more in Punjab,'' says political analyst and veteran journalist J.P.Shukla.

Another political analyst, echoing a similar sentiment, said that Congress might find it difficult to gain electoral mileage out of the incident as it did not have an organisational base in UP and its limited effect in other parts of the state.

Punjab chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri and announcement of financial compensation to the families of the four farmers indicated that he expected that the incident could impact the assembly polls there.