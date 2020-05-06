After May 17, what? Sonia Gandhi questions govt's post-lockdown plan

Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Modi government spell out its plans to emerge out from the lockdown and help states with a liberal financial package to tide over the crisis that has hit them due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“After May 17th, what? and after May 17th, how? What criteria is the government using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue?,” Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked addressing a meeting of chief ministers of party-ruled states.

The Chief Ministers of the Congress ruled states accused the Centre of non-cooperation in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, taking decisions arbitrarily without consulting them, and not providing them funds.

The Centre had extended the lockdown for the third time last week till May 17 as COVID-19 cases continued to rise from across the country despite restrictions on movement of people.

Besides chief ministers of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry, the meeting convened by Gandhi was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, M Veerappa Moily, P Chidambaram among others.

The former Prime Minister wanted the chief ministers to ask the Modi government to spell out its strategy to emerge from the lockdown.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sought an extensive stimulus package for the states, which were suffering due to the absence of revenue generation during the lockdown.

“States are facing dire economic crises. They need to be provided immediate assistance,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said during the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy strongly objected to the Centre demarcating red and orange zones in states without consulting the local governments.

“The Government of India is deciding on zones without consulting the states and this is creating an anomalous situation. People sitting in Delhi can’t tell the states. No State or CM is consulted. Why?,” Narayanasamy asked.