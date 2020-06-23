After notice to retract tweet, Priyanka Gandi targets Yogi Adityanath on Covid-19 deaths

Undeterred by the notice sent to her by the district magistrate of Agra asking her to retract her tweet, that claimed 28 people had died from cornavirus within 48 hours in the town, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday sought to ridicule the 'Agra Model' of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said that Covid-19 death rate in the Taj city was even more than Mumbai and Delhi.

Priyanka had on Monday cited a news report in a Hindi daily saying that 28 people had died in Agra from coronavirus infection within 48-hours.

Agra district magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh sent a notice to Priyanka claiming that the statistics cited by her was 'incorrect' and asked her to retract the tweet immediately.

Singh said that 79 people had died from Covid-19 in the district in the past 109 days. ''The post has created confusion...it has also creates fear and adversely impacts the people, Corona fighters...ensure retraction of the post within 24-hours,'' he said in his notice to Priyanka.

The Congress leader, however, doubled down and tweeted that the death rate from coronavirus infection in Agra was even more than in Mumbai and Delhi.

She also said that the state government tried to flaunt its failed 'Agra Model' to tackle the pandemic. Priyanka also seized upon reports that the officials were 'fudging' the data regarding deaths from Covid-19 in UP to attack the latter.

Priyanka has been taking on the state government on various issues through the social media. She had a few days back accused the UP government of ''ignoring the plight of the migrant workers'' after it rejected her offer of buses to send them home.

Priyanka has been striving hard to revive her party in the state, where assembly polls are due in two year's time. Congress could win only one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.