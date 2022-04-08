After Palaniswami, Panneerselvam opposes Sasikala’s re-induction into AIADMK

It seems the doors of AIADMK are closed for its ousted interim general secretary V K Sasikala, who has been attempting to make a comeback to the party that she once controlled from behind the scenes.

Party coordinator O Panneerselvam, who had been giving mixed signals on Sasikala’s re-entry, is believed to have told his colleagues in the AIADMK that he will not push for her reinduction and that he will always go by the “collective conscience” of the party.

Panneerselvam’s assurance to party seniors, sources told DH, came last month following intense speculation about his stand on Sasikala after his brother O Raja met her with a request to assume AIADMK’s leadership. OPS pointed to his action of giving assent to the decision to remove Raja to drive home his point, the sources said.

With Panneerselvam categorically articulating his stand to his colleagues, including joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK insiders said the issue of Sasikala’s re-entry can be laid to rest, albeit for now.

While Palaniswami, Sasikala’s loyalist-turned-foe, has always been vocal on “not allowing her” into the party, it was Panneerselvam who was dithering on the issue ever since the long-time aide of J Jayalalithaa walked out of a Bengaluru prison in 2021.

In March 2021, days before Tamil Nadu went to the polls, OPS struck a conciliatory note with Sasikala by proclaiming that she had his respect and in October, he wanted a discussion within the party on the question of her re-induction. His comments were interpreted as him being open to Sasikala’s re-entry as he had worked under her before the famous 2017 Marina rebellion.

However, multiple sources said, OPS, who is accused by his supporters of being “indecisive” and changing his stance “too often” on several issues, has now made up his mind on Sasikala after realizing that she has no popular support within the AIADMK.

“OPS has conveyed his stand to senior leaders of the party more than once after the Theni district unit which he controls passed a resolution in favour of Sasikala’s re-entry. OPS clarified he had no role in passing the resolution and that he had never spoken in favour of Sasikala in public. He also he will never do so (support her),” a source in the know of developments told DH.

A source in Sasikala’s camp also said the chances of her making a comeback to the AIADMK look bleak now more than ever.

“She (Sasikala) has made multiple attempts to get into the AIADMK because she believes only, she can restore the party back to its glory. However, there is no response whatsoever from the other side. Looks like, they have decided not to accept her,” the source added.

Sources in the AIADMK quoted earlier said OPS’ decision also stems from his understanding that he would lose his standing in the party if Sasikala is taken back.

“He (OPS) feels sidelined by the EPS faction in the party and still has differences with Palaniswami and his supporters. But he also realizes that Sasikala does not have many takers in the AIADMK. In this scenario, he is fine with the status quo. As coordinator, his position is placed a notch above Palaniswami in the party hierarchy,” the source added.

Sasikala has vowed to “reclaim” the AIADMK from the current leadership – Panneerselvam and Palaniswami – following the party’s defeat in the April 6 assembly elections. However, the close friend of late Jayalalithaa has not been able to many any headway in her efforts to take over the AIADMK leadership.

Notwithstanding the developments in AIADMK, Sasikala continues to tour districts and “interact” with her supporters, calling herself the “general secretary” of the AIADMK.

