After Palghar, BJP targets Uddhav Thackeray on Nanded sadhu murder

Even as the political reverberations of the Palghar mob lynching incident is being felt, the BJP and Right-wing organisations on Sunday targetted the Uddhav Thackeray government over the Nanded double murder in which a Lingayat seer from Karnataka was killed.

"The murder of the sadhu was shocking and painful," Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said.

The Lingayat seer, Shivacharya Nirvanarudra Pashupatinath Maharaj, was killed in Umri in Nanded district.

The accused also killed another suspect in the case - in the shocking incident of double murder.

"It is my request to the State Government that all the accused must be immediately arrested and to ensure that they are severely punished," said Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister.

State BJP President said that the Palghar mob lynching incident, involving two sadhus, and Nanded incident are shocking. "Sadhus and saints are not safe," Patil said targetting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.