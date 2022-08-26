After Congress exit, buzz over Azad floating new party

After quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad to float his own party: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 14:52 ist

Hours after he announced his exit from Congress, senior politician and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to float his own party, according to multiple media reports.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Azad said proxies are being propped up to take over leadership in the Congress and organisational elections are a sham. He added that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 