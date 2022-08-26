After quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad to float his own party: Report

Hours after he announced his exit from Congress, senior politician and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to float his own party, according to multiple media reports.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Azad said proxies are being propped up to take over leadership in the Congress and organisational elections are a sham. He added that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

More to follow...