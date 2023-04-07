After release from jail, Navjot Singh Sidhu on a meeting spree with Congress top leaders in Delhi

Days after his release from jail in a road rage case, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is on a meeting spree in the national capital with the latest being with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, in indications that he may play a role in the party.

Soon after his meeting with the Congress president, Sidhu hailed him saying "credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge". The former cricketer-turned-politician was released from Patiala jail after completing his sentence on April 1.

9 Times MLA , Thrice Member Parliament, Champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth ….. “Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge” Met and took blessings of Hon’ble Congress President, he brings positive vibes and good fortune for the party. pic.twitter.com/SBbW7sF89r — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 7, 2023

Sidhu tweeted after the meeting during which Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh was also present, "9 time MLA , Thrice Member of Parliament, Champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth...'Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge'."

He also met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, whom the former Punjab Minister and ex-MP praised as a wise man. "A conversation with a wise man is worth months of education...Pillar of strength to the organisation, Wise counsel to the party," Sidhu tweeted.

The meetings come a day after Sidhu met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He described Rahul as his "mentor" and Priyanka his "friend, philosopher (and) guide".

"You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and my Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch," he said posting a picture of him with Rahul and Priyanka.

Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress president ahead of last year's Assembly elections and the party acceded to his request to remove Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister. Singh had then left Congress to form own party, which aligned with the BJP.

The changes, however, did not help the Congress as the party was restricted to just 18 seats out of 117 while AAP rose to power with 92 seats. A section in the party had claimed that the last minute change in the party organisation and government were strategically wrong, leading to its complete rout.