After VCs, Kerala Governor seeks removal of state Finance Minister

The Governor-government friction in Kerala intensified further with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking Finance Minister K N Balagopal's resignation accusing him of violating the oath.

Khan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday stating that Balagopal has ceased to "enjoy his pleasure" and sought appropriate action against him for "violation of oath".

'Withdrawing pleasure' indicates an indirect way to ask the chief minister to remove the minister from the cabinet.

However, the Chief Minister reportedly sent a reply to the Governor stating that there was no anti-constitution remark from the minister and hence, he need not be removed from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Opposition said that the fight going on between the government and the governor was only a "fake encounter".

It all started over Balagopal's speech that he made early this month when he, without naming Khan, said that "those who come from Uttar Pradesh where vice-chancellors move around with armed security guards, do not know the quality of the universities in Kerala".

The Governor termed the minister's remarks as "seditious and "affect national integrity and unity as well as violation of oath". Hence, he could not continue to enjoy Governor's pleasure, he said.

The fresh move of the Governor also triggered a debate whether the Governor has the authority to seek removal of a minister.

Khan had earlier said in a tweet that ministers who make statements defaming his office would face actions like withdrawal of pleasure.