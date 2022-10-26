After VCs, Kerala Guv seeks removal of state FinMin

After VCs, Kerala Governor seeks removal of state Finance Minister

Khan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday stating that Balagopal has ceased to 'enjoy his pleasure' and sought appropriate action against him

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 26 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 14:46 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Governor-government friction in Kerala intensified further with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking Finance Minister K N Balagopal's resignation accusing him of violating the oath.

Khan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday stating that Balagopal has ceased to "enjoy his pleasure" and sought appropriate action against him for "violation of oath".

'Withdrawing pleasure' indicates an indirect way to ask the chief minister to remove the minister from the cabinet.

Read | Bill proposes MLAs, panchayats choose Governor

However, the Chief Minister reportedly sent a reply to the Governor stating that there was no anti-constitution remark from the minister and hence, he need not be removed from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Opposition said that the fight going on between the government and the governor was only a "fake encounter".

Read | The fight for federalism in the electoral arena

It all started over Balagopal's speech that he made early this month when he, without naming Khan, said that "those who come from Uttar Pradesh where vice-chancellors move around with armed security guards, do not know the quality of the universities in Kerala".

The Governor termed the minister's remarks as "seditious and "affect national integrity and unity as well as violation of oath". Hence, he could not continue to enjoy Governor's pleasure, he said.

The fresh move of the Governor also triggered a debate whether the Governor has the authority to seek removal of a minister. 

Khan had earlier said in a tweet that ministers who make statements defaming his office would face actions like withdrawal of pleasure.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Arif Mohammed Khan
Pinarayi Vijayan
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

 